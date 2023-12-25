Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protestors crowd Midtown, Manhattan on Christmas Day

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protestors crowded Midtown on Christmas Day.

The rally began at the News Corporation Building on 6th Avenue around 2 p.m.

Organizers posted a call for action online as Christmas services in Bethlehem were suspended because of the war.

Video posted on Citizen App showed protestors marching along 5th Avenue with flags and signage.

No reports of arrests have been independently confirmed.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

