New Year's Eve in Times Square: Street closures, performers, security & more

The party in the Crossroads of the World gets underway at 6 p.m. ahead of the iconic ball drop to signal the new year

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- We are just days away from the iconic ball drop in Times Square for New Year's Eve to welcome 2024.

For revelers planning to attend the famed celebration in the heart of New York City, there is plenty to know before you go.

The party in the Crossroads of the World officially gets underway around 6 p.m. and the ball will make its one-minute descent to signal the start of the new year at 11:59 p.m.

From street closures to performers to security concerns and more, check out the list below.

Are tickets needed?

No tickets are needed for the annual celebration, which is a free event open to everyone on a first-come, first-serve basis. There are no public viewing spaces available for sale.

Some private parties are held in many of the restaurants and hotels in Times Square and tickets are required in advance.

Who is performing?

Rita Ora will lead festivities from New York's Times Square, with an all-star lineup of artists including LL Cool J, Megan Thee Stallion, Jelly Roll, Paul Anka, Flo Rida, Sabrina Carpenter and Tyla.

There will also be more performances from around the country as part of "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest."

What you should and shouldn't bring

Dress warmly and remember that you could be spending an extended period of time outdoors in potentially below-freezing conditions.

Come prepared by wearing extra layers, including wind-resistant and water-repellant outerwear and a good hat

Note that all bags will be searched, items that are not allowed include:

-Backpacks

-Large bags

-Umbrellas

-Lawn chairs or other folding chairs

-Picnic blankets

-Large coolers

-Alcohol (Public drinking is illegal in NYC and police will confiscate it)

Security

The NYPD is stepping up security amid heightened tensions over the crisis in the Middle East and an increased terror alert. Mayor Eric Adams laid out a plan to keep revelers safe, calling it a "real Herculean task" to maintain safety and security during the annual spectacle that is New Year's Eve in Times Square.

As a former police officer, the mayor knows New York's finest will have a finely-tuned law enforcement strategy for the high-profile and densely populated party at the Crossroads of the World, but unlike other years, the war in the Mideast and the nearly 500 protests since October 7 all add another layer of concern.

"You are seeing a small pocket of people who are now becoming part of the protests who are really trying to rile up the crowd. And we cannot tolerate that and we can't accept it," Adams said.

Public restrooms

Take note, there are no portable restrooms in Times Square during the celebration.

Street closures

On Dec. 31, the NYPD will begin closing down access to Times Square starting at 43rd Street and Broadway, and moving north.

Beginning at 4 a.m., Seventh Avenue will be closed to traffic from 42nd to 48th streets, and vehicle traffic on the side streets from 43rd to 48th Streets will be closed from Sixth to Eighth avenues. Later in the morning, at approximately 11 a.m., Seventh Avenue and Broadway will be closed to traffic from 38th to 59th streets.

Pedestrian access points to enter viewing areas include:

-49th from Sixth & Eighth avenues

-52nd from Sixth & Eighth avenues

-56th from Sixth & Eighth avenues

Best way to get to Times Square

Public transportation is the best bet for getting to Times Square due to traffic and street closures.

The 1, 2, 3, 7, A, B, C, D, E, F, M, N, Q, R, W, and S shuttle trains all service the Times Square area ,but note that certain trains do not run on weekends.

The most up-to-date transit information is always available by calling the MTA at 511 or visiting www.mta.info.

Businesses with views of the ball

-Renaissance New York

-Marriott Marquis

-The Knickerbocker

-Bubba Gump Shrimp Company

-Olive Garden

-R Lounge

-Beast and Butterflies at the M Social

-Bar 54 at the Hyatt Centric

-Tempo by Hilton at TSX Broadway

