Statue vandalized, US flag burned in Pro-Palestinian protest on Upper East Side

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Nearly 30 pro-Palestinian protesters were arrested during demonstrations on the Upper East Side Monday night.

The chaos included vandalism and even the burning of an American flag.

The bronze sculpture is a memorial to members of the 107th infantry who died during World War I, and now it's covered with spray-painted words like "Gaza" and "Free Palestine."

This happened just over 10 blocks south of where protests converged Monday evening at the Met Gala.

According to the NYPD a total of 27 people were arrested as pro-Palestinian protests marched throughout the Upper East Side.

It appears several planned protests from Hunter College, Columbia University, and another group within the park marched toward the Metropolitan Museum of Art and were seen pushing against barricades. Police managed to stop many from breaching the large event.

After being blocked, some Pro-Palestinian protestors made their way to 67th Street. Some people climbed and vandalized the statue. One person was even seen burning an American flag.

Police reviewed the video. Mayor Eric Adams had strong words for any protestor using the U.S. flag as a protest tool.

"This is our flag. This is our flag. It's not merely just a piece of cloth. It is not merely just a symbol. It is who we are, it is what we represent," Mayor Adams said.

Another nearby statue in Central Park's Grand Army Plaza was vandalized Monday night. That's where the protest eventually broke up and dispersed.

Kristin Thorne has the results of a 7 On Your Side Investigation.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.