7-foot-tall '2024' numerals arrive in Times Square ahead of New Year's Eve

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Times Square is getting ready for its annual New Year's Eve festivities with all new numerals.

The giant, seven-foot-tall "2024" will touch down on the Broadway Plaza between 46th and 47th Streets on Wednesday.

Like many tourists coming to New York City to celebrate the new year, these numerals traveled far and wide.

The "2024" was transported in a 2024 Kia EV9 from Los Angeles. It was then taken to holiday events in Tucson and Philadelphia to give people a chance to get in on the festivities.

As if Times Square isn't already bright enough, the four numerals are made up of 588 energy efficient LED bulbs.

You can visit the numerals on the plaza from 11 a.m. Wednesday to 11 a.m. Friday. Then, the numerals will eventually be placed at One Times Square.

It's the last piece of the massive "2024" sign that will be glowing at midnight on December 31.

