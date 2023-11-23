A pro-Palestinian group of protesters packed the streets in front of the New York Public Library's main branch near Bryant Park.

Pro-Palestinian protesters deface front of the New York City Public Library

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A pro-Palestinian group of protesters packed the streets in front of the New York Public Library's main branch near Bryant Park on Thursday.

The group was met with police as they spray-painted the words "Free Palestine" on the pillars of the front of the building.

They also spray-painted what appeared to look like bloody handprints on the base of the building.

There is no word of any arrests so far.

Earlier in the day at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, pro-Palestinian protesters briefly interrupted the celebration, gluing themselves to the parade route and forcing the parade to continue around it.

Kemberly Richardson has more on the demonstration that disrupted the parade.

About 30 protesters were protesting along Sixth Avenue when a handful jumped the barricades, ran into street and apparently glued themselves to Sixth Avenue.

They were wearing white jumpsuits sprayed with fake blood and labeled with words like "colonialism" and "consumerism."

The protesters refused to leave Sixth Avenue until they were taken into custody.

