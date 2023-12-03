WATCH LIVE

Tree lighting ceremony held in Bronx's Little Italy

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Sunday, December 3, 2023 4:08AM
BELMONT, The Bronx (WABC) -- There were Christmas carols without coats around dusk on Saturday in the Bronx's Little Italy.

The Belmont Business Improvement District celebrated the season in unseasonably warm weather.

Santa was there, too - perhaps even picking up a few gifts at local businesses.

Later on in the evening, there was a lighting of the district's Christmas tree.

