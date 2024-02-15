Scores of couples celebrate Valentine's Day by renewing vows in Midtown

NEW YORK (WABC) -- More than a dozen couples gathered inside a Midtown restaurant to renew their wedding vows on Valentine's Day.

George and Carol Ann Hochbrueckner did it 62 years ago and did it again on Wednesday.

"We met at a dance, and I was a good dancer, and she was a good dancer and we clicked immediately in terms of connecting," said George.

In between the slow dancing and hand holding, pearls of wisdom and words of advice were shared for younger couples just beginning their marital journeys.

"Take it a day at a time," said Carol. "Just listen to one another, respect one another is most important and be flexible."

For Leman and Bertha McGhee, who have been together for over 30 years, their advice is a well-known saying.

"A family that prays together, stays together," Leman shared. "We don't go to bed mad before we pray, so I don't want to have no nightmares."

As for the glue that holds a relationship together, the couples said mutual admiration and a sense of humor are essential.

"Beautiful, faithful and truthful," said Gregory Harris about his wife, Carol, of 38 years.

"She's the boss," shared Salvatore Raffucci about his wife, Nury, of 22 years. "I don't say 'no,' okay."

And that's the kind of understanding that made this Valentine's Day oh-so-special for oh-so-many.

