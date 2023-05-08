Stores under vacate order after 75-foot brick wall collapses in Brooklyn

OLD MILL BASIN, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 75-foot brick wall collapsed on Sunday night in Brooklyn.

Debris covered the pavement in front of the building on Avenue T in Old Mill Basin.

The structure was home to six stores - all of them are under a total vacate order.

City workers took down parts of the wall that remained standing.

The Buildings Department says the landlord must put up a temporary fence.

