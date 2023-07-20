Whale breach surprises NYC fishermen near Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge

Anglers fishing on Staten Island near the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge last week were surprised be a breaching whale.

STATEN ISLAND (WABC) -- Fisherman catch a majestic sight from the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge.

The men spotted a whale surface near the Staten Island shoreline last week.

The whale breached the surface several times as it feasted on school of bait fish.

One of the fisherman says the whale appeared to be happy and healthy.

The City's Parks Department says this is no cause for alarm because whales have been visiting the New York harbor for thousands of years.

----------

* More Staten Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.