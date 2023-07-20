Shark attack survivor speaks out after July 4th incident off Fire Island

BAY SHORE, Suffolk County (WABC) -- A Brooklyn woman who survived a shark attack on Long Island is speaking out about her ordeal.

47-year-old Lyudmila Emag was swimming with two friends in the shallow waters off Fire Island's coast on July 4, when a shark bit her upper thigh and groin.

Emag screamed at the sudden pain of the shark bite.

Remarkably, officials say, she managed to get her hands inside the shark's mouth and unclench its jaws from her body.

Her two friends who were next to her during the attack helped bring the bleeding woman back to shore, where lifeguards called park police for help.

She was transported to South Shore University Hospital, where she was actually the second shark attack victim treated that day.

The attack was one of five shark bite incidents reported over the July 4th holiday weekend on Long Island.

Suffolk County and New York State have since announced stepped up efforts to protect beachgoers, including the deployment of shark-monitoring drones along Long Island and New York City beaches.

