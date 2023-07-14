Sharks in New York-area waters: What you need to know | Weather or Not

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A spate of shark sightings -- and possible shark bites -- off the coast of Long Island has understandably troubled beachgoers this summer. Concerns are so intense that New York state is deploying drones to help keep beachgoers safe.

But what exactly is going on with sharks in area waters, and how concerned should we be about them?

In the latest episode of "Weather or Not," Channel 7 Eyewitness News chief meteorologist Lee Goldberg interviews Teddy Tilkin, an aquarist at the Long Island Aquarium and an expert on area sharks, who breaks down what's going on, and just what swimmers should take into account before heading into the waters of the Atlantic Ocean.

