The Town of Hempstead is stepping up shark patrols after recent biting incidents on Long Island.

5 shark-related bites leading some Long Island towns to step up shark patrols

HEMPSTEAD, Long Island (WABC) -- Drones, helicopters and boat patrols are all being used to help track sharks in the waters off Long Island.

Since Monday, at least five people were bit along the south shore of Long Island and four of those bites were confirmed to be from sharks.

Wednesday, a school of 50 sand sharks were spotted in the water.

Officials on Long Island recently received three new drones from the state after the unprecedented number of shark bites last year.

Among the towns stepping up patrols on sharks is Hempstead.

Hempstead town officials say they plan to use more drones, jet skis, and boats to patrol the waters.

Lifeguards will also be trained to identify shark dorsal fins and swimming patterns.

