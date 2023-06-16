Could Tri-State Area see more smoke from Canadian wildfires this weekend?

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Could the Tri-State area see more smoke from Canada's wildfires this weekend?
Meteorologist Dani Beckstrom says a storm system from Milwaukee is heading in our direction and is wrapping around some of the wildfire smoke.
Friday there will be some haze, which may not make much of a difference in air quality.
On Saturday, the area will likely see a more significant push of wildfire smoke, although a change in wind speed could make a difference in the forecast.
Air Quality Tracker
Smoke from the fires has wafted through northeast U.S. states for weeks now, but it's only recently been noticeable in most places.
