Man smashes bottle over NYPD officer's head in unprovoked attack in Brooklyn

EMBED <>More Videos

Officer assaulted with bottle in Brooklyn

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A police officer was assaulted with a bottle in an unprovoked attack in Brooklyn early Sunday, and the harrowing incident was caught on body camera.

The officer, assigned by the 67th Precinct "to address community concerns," was suddenly attacked at Church Avenue and East 51st Street around 4:50 a.m..

The suspect smashed the glass bottle over his head and took off, and other officers quickly chased the suspect down and arrested him a block away.

ALSO READ |Child in critical condition after being struck by dirt bike in Queens
EMBED More News Videos

One person was injured in a drive-by shooting in Fliushing on Sunday.


The officer sustained laceration to the left side of his head that required staples to close.

He also sustained lacerations to his hand, elbow and left knee.

The suspect, 27-year-old Tyshaun Holloway, of Hackensack, was charged with assault, menacing, resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration and criminal possession of a weapon.

ALSO READ | Gunfire outside NJ restaurant leaves several wounded
EMBED More News Videos

Multiple people were shot outside a Perth Amboy restaurant early Monday.


Holloway has two prior arrests for assaulting officers in the Bronx in 2016.

He also has prior arrests for two attempted robberies, making terroristic threats, and fare evasion.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york cityeast flatbushbrooklynofficer injuredpolice officer injuredassaultattacknypd
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Banner plane makes emergency landing on Jersey Shore bridge
Murphy says nearly all new cases, deaths among unvaccinated
Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine's security team indicted on robbery charges
Target offering teachers 15% discount on classroom supplies
EF-1 tornado touched down in NJ
More mass vaccination sites close, Mayor says no to mask mandate
Gunfire outside NJ restaurant leaves several wounded
Show More
Nashville Predators prospect proudly comes out as gay
AccuWeather: Clouds to sun
Public pool reopens after kids sickened in NJ
4-year-old boy in critical after being struck by dirt bike in Queens
'Love is light:' Judge Esther Salas marks 1 year since son's murder
More TOP STORIES News