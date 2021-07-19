4-year-old in critical condition after being struck by motorcycle in Queens

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10895961" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A 15-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection to the murder of a 16-year-old, left shot to death in a livery cab in the Bronx, according to police.

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- A child is in critical condition after being struck by a motorcycle in Queens.The 4-year-old boy was inside a parking lot at the Flushing Meadows Corona Park Boathouse when he was struck just before 6 p.m. Sunday.The child suffered severe head trauma and was transported to the hospital where he is in critical condition.The motorcycle fled the scene.No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.----------