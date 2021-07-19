4-year-old in critical condition after being struck by motorcycle in Queens

By Eyewitness News
FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- A child is in critical condition after being struck by a motorcycle in Queens.

The 4-year-old boy was inside a parking lot at the Flushing Meadows Corona Park Boathouse when he was struck just before 6 p.m. Sunday.



The child suffered severe head trauma and was transported to the hospital where he is in critical condition.

The motorcycle fled the scene.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

