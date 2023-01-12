NYPD officers help deliver baby boy in Queens

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- Three police officers from the 103rd Precinct in Queens have extra reason to stand tall after they helped deliver a baby boy.

The special delivery happened at a home on 107th Ave. and 165th St. around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The officers were responding to a call of a woman in labor and it turns out the baby just couldn't wait.

The officers knew what they were doing because they had been through advanced medical training.

Their quick response and training led to the safe delivery of the baby boy.

Both mom and son were taken to a local hospital and are both doing well.

