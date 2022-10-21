Federal monitor finds NYPD officers are more civil when wearing body cameras at NYCHA complexes

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New data shows that when NYPD officers wear body cameras there's a difference in how they handle situations.

Federal monitors released data this week that found since police officers started wearing body cameras in 2018 around public housing, their interactions have been more civil.

This change in police accountability has also led to fewer arrests and more conversations when called to situations at NYCHA complexes.

Complaints against officers have dropped more than 40% since 2018.

