NYPD officer accused of writing fake summonses to car owned by girlfriend's ex

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- An NYPD officer is accused of writing fake summonses to the car owned by his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend.Police Officer Eric Matos allegedly wrote at least six bogus summonses between April and June 2018.Most were to the vehicle owned by his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend, who is also the father of her children, police said. Matos never pulled the vehicle over, he was just accused of writing the summonses to the car.The 42-year-old officer was also accused of writing two fake summonses to another woman's vehicle.Matos was charged with tampering with public records, perjury, and issuing false certificate, among others.He was indicted by a grand jury on Staten Island and surrendered morning Wednesday. He was released without bail and is scheduled to return September 23.