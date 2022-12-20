NYPD vehicle crashes in Brooklyn amid search for suspects

Officers were looking for a suspect who stole an ATM. Shirleen Allicot reports.

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A search for suspects underway after a police car crashed in Brownsville, Brooklyn.

It happened just before 6 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of East 96th Street and Church Avenue.

Video from NewsCopter 7 showed multiple police units on the scene.

Eyewitness News has learned police were looking for a suspect who stole an ATM from a business on Halsey Street when the crash happened.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

