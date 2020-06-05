Search on for suspects after NYPD officer hit in back of head with fire extinguisher

MIDTOWN SOUTH, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for two people for questioning after an officer was hit over the head with a fire extinguisher.The incident was reported just after 9:30 p.m. on Monday in front of 1284 Broadway.Two officers fell to the ground while they were attempting to take a person into custody who was resisting arrest.During the struggle, police say two men obstructed the officers and one man hit an officer with a fire extinguisher and another hit the other officer with a department radio.The officer hit by the fire extinguisher was treated at the scene and the officer hit by the radio was taken to the hospital to be treated for a concussion and laceration to the head.Anyone with information in regard to the identities of these individuals is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------