NYPD officer arrested for allegedly acting as agent of China

NYPD officer Baimadajie Angwang, a community affairs officer in the 111 precinct in Queens and a US Army Reservist at Fort Dix, has been arrested for allegedly acting as an agent of China.According to the criminal complaint, Angwang acted "at the direction and control" of Chinese government officials at the consulate in New York to report on the activities of ethnic Tibetans, assess potential ethnic Tibetan intelligence sources and use his official position at the police department to give consulate officials access to senior NYPD officials."None of these activities falls within the scope of Angwang's official duties and responsibilities with either the NYPD or the USAR," the complaint said.Angwang, 33, is an ethnic Tibetan native of the People's Republic of China and a naturalized US citizen who referred to himself as an "asset" of the People's Republic of China," according to the criminal complaint. Since June 2018 the FBI said Angwang has been "in frequent communication" with an unidentified Chinese consular official he referred to as "Boss."In one phone call between Angwang and the consular official the complaint said Angwang offered "to raise our country's soft power" by having the consular official attend NYPD events. He also allegedly offered to provide the consular official with nonpublic information about the internal workings of the police department."Angwang also discussed the utility of developing sources for the PRC government in the local Tibetan community and suggested that the primary qualification for a source as follows: 'If you're willing to recognize the motherland, the motherland is willing to assist you with its resources,'" the complaint said.