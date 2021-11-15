NYPD officer struck by driver during traffic stop in Long Island City

By Eyewitness News
Search for driver who attacked NYPD officer in Long Island City

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man accused of intentionally hitting a police officer with his car during a traffic stop in Queens.

It happened Saturday, November 13 along 22nd Street in Long Island City.

Police say the suspect was behind the wheel of a white Mercedes Benz.

When two officers attempted to conduct a car stop, the driver struck the officer.

The incident injured the officer's arm and leg.



The officer was transported to NewYork-Presbyterian / Weill Cornell Medical Center in stable condition.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

ALSO READ | Man shot, killed by police after traffic stop on Belt Parkway
An investigation is underway in Brooklyn after a man was shot and killed by police after apparently slamming into a police cruiser on Belt Parkway.



