NYPD officer struck by driver during traffic stop in Long Island City

An investigation is underway in Brooklyn after a man was shot and killed by police after apparently slamming into a police cruiser on Belt Parkway.

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man accused of intentionally hitting a police officer with his car during a traffic stop in Queens.It happened Saturday, November 13 along 22nd Street in Long Island City.Police say the suspect was behind the wheel of a white Mercedes Benz.When two officers attempted to conduct a car stop, the driver struck the officer.The incident injured the officer's arm and leg.The officer was transported to NewYork-Presbyterian / Weill Cornell Medical Center in stable condition.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------