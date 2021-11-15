NYPD officer struck by driver during traffic stop in Long Island City

It happened Saturday, November 13 along 22nd Street in Long Island City.
Police say the suspect was behind the wheel of a white Mercedes Benz.
When two officers attempted to conduct a car stop, the driver struck the officer.
The incident injured the officer's arm and leg.
The officer was transported to NewYork-Presbyterian / Weill Cornell Medical Center in stable condition.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
