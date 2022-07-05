Tuesday marks 5 years since NYPD officer Miosotis Familia gunned down in the Bronx

Her life and legacy will be remembered with a ceremony at St. Patrick's Cathedral.
Familia's three children have been fighting to close a legal loophole that has prevented them from collecting any of her state pension - money that spouses and parents of slain first responders have access to.
"I made a promise to my mom that I would take care of my brother and sister," Genesis Villela said.
She's the sole guardian of her siblings, 17-year-old twins Peter and Delilah.
"I love my brother and sister like my own children," Villela said.
