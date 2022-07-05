Tuesday marks 5 years since NYPD officer Miosotis Familia gunned down in the Bronx

By Eyewitness News
FORDHAM, The Bronx (WABC) -- Tuesday marks five years since NYPD officer Miosotis Familia was gunned down while sitting in a patrol vehicle in the Bronx.

Her life and legacy will be remembered with a ceremony at St. Patrick's Cathedral.

Familia's three children have been fighting to close a legal loophole that has prevented them from collecting any of her state pension - money that spouses and parents of slain first responders have access to.

"I made a promise to my mom that I would take care of my brother and sister," Genesis Villela said.

She's the sole guardian of her siblings, 17-year-old twins Peter and Delilah.



"I love my brother and sister like my own children," Villela said.

