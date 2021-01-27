NYPD officer shot at Bronx intersection: Police

WHITE PLAINS, Bronx (WABC) -- An NYPD officer was shot in Bronx Tuesday night, according to police.
Officials say the shooting occurred at the intersection of White Plains Road and Lafayette Avenue around 10:30 p.m.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
