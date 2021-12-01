NYPD officer struck as suspect flees traffic stop in Brooklyn

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11282289" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> New video has been released of two men who posed as NYPD officers to tie-up and rob homeowners in the Bronx.

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A police officer's foot was run over by a stolen car speeding away from a traffic stop in Brooklyn early Wednesday.Officers pulled over the BMW SUV on Cozine and Pennsylvania avenues in East New York around 3:30 a.m.During the stop, the driver suddenly sped away, running over the officer's footThe officer's partner fired a shot at the fleeing vehicle, but no one was struck.The BMW was found abandoned at 95th Avenue and 84th Street in Queens.Officers searched the Ozone Park neighborhood and found the suspect, 30-year-old Justin Santiago, of Staten Island.Santiago has about 35 prior arrests, many for petit larcenies but others for reckless endangerment, aggravated unlicensed operator of a motor vehicle, and grand larceny auto.He was taken to Brookdale University Hospital for a shoulder injuryCharges against him are pending.Both officers in the traffic stop were taken to the hospital, with the second officer being treated for tinnitus, or ringing of the ears.----------