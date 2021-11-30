2 men impersonating NYPD officers rob home in the Bronx: New video

By Eyewitness News
Video: Suspects impersonating NYPD officers rob home in the Bronx

COUNTRY CLUB, Bronx (WABC) -- New video has been released of two men who posed as NYPD officers to tie-up and rob homeowners in the Bronx.

Footage shows a man wearing an NYPD sweatshirt with a badge hanging around his neck push his way inside.

The incident happened on Tuesday, November 9, near Country Club Road and Polo Place just after 8 a.m.
Two men, one with an imitation NYPD badge, are being sought in a home invasion in the Bronx in which two residents were tied up, police said.



After showing a gun, the thieves tied up a 50-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman with zip ties.

The robbers then took in off in a white BMW with $30,000 in cash and $100,000 worth of jewelry.

The unoccupied vehicle was recovered shortly after.

Authorities said the suspects were white men in their 50s and 60s.

They're hoping the video will help them catch the crooks.


