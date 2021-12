2 men impersonating NYPD officers rob home in the Bronx: New video

EMBED >More News Videos Two men, one with an imitation NYPD badge, are being sought in a home invasion in the Bronx in which two residents were tied up, police said.

COUNTRY CLUB, Bronx (WABC) -- New video has been released of two men who posed as NYPD officers to tie-up and rob homeowners in the Bronx.Footage shows a man wearing an NYPD sweatshirt with a badge hanging around his neck push his way inside.The incident happened on Tuesday, November 9 , near Country Club Road and Polo Place just after 8 a.m.After showing a gun, the thieves tied up a 50-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman with zip ties.The robbers then took in off in a white BMW with $30,000 in cash and $100,000 worth of jewelry.The unoccupied vehicle was recovered shortly after.Authorities said the suspects were white men in their 50s and 60s.They're hoping the video will help them catch the crooks.