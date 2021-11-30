2 men impersonating NYPD officers rob home in the Bronx: New video

Footage shows a man wearing an NYPD sweatshirt with a badge hanging around his neck push his way inside.
The incident happened on Tuesday, November 9, near Country Club Road and Polo Place just after 8 a.m.
After showing a gun, the thieves tied up a 50-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman with zip ties.
The robbers then took in off in a white BMW with $30,000 in cash and $100,000 worth of jewelry.
The unoccupied vehicle was recovered shortly after.
ALSO READ | Video shows 2 NYPD cops shot by suspect during struggle in Bronx
Authorities said the suspects were white men in their 50s and 60s.
They're hoping the video will help them catch the crooks.
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip