Cousin of slain NYPD officer Wenjian Liu carjacked in Brooklyn

The incident took place in front of 2985 Avenue X just before 8 p.m. on Saturday. Police say the 24-year-old victim was approached by a group of unidentified men. One of the men displayed a firearm, while the others robbed him of $100, his wallet and keys.
Police say the suspects also stole the victim's BMW parked nearby. The car was discovered several hours later on 133rd Avenue and 84th Street in Jamaica.
The victim was not injured.
No arrests have been made.
PBA President Patrick Lynch released a statement saying,
"This was yet another brazen crime of the kind that has been happening to families all across the city. But this time, it happened to the family of our fallen hero. P.O. Wenjian Liu gave his life protecting all New Yorkers from victimization and fear. To honor his legacy, we can't let our city keep sliding backward."
