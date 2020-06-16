NYPD officers get sick after drinking milkshakes in Lower Manhattan

The incident was reported at a Shake Shack restaurant on Broadway in Lower Manhattan on Monday evening.
Police say the officers began to feel sick while still drinking the shakes.
They were transported to a local hospital and are all said to be stable.
It's not yet clear what caused them to feel sick, but the PBA has since warned all of its members to carefully inspect any prepared food items they purchase while on duty.
#BREAKING When NYC police officers cannot even take meal without coming under attack, it is clear that environment in which we work has deteriorated to a critical level. We cannot afford to let our guard down for even a moment. pic.twitter.com/fbMMDOKqbV— NYC PBA (@NYCPBA) June 16, 2020
