NYPD officers injured in police cruiser crash in Crown Heights

BROOKLYN, Crown Heights (WABC) -- Two police officers were injured in a crash in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.
The officers were in a police cruiser that collided with other vehicles at Bergen Street and New York Avenue around 7 a.m. Thursday.
The officers were treated for neck and back injuries that were non-life threatening. A person in another vehicle was also hurt.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
