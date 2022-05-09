2 NYPD officers injured after fiery crash in Brooklyn

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11830690" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Derick Waller reports surveillance and cell phone video obtained by Eyewitness News shows the driver accelerating, pinning the woman.

DYKER HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Two NYPD officers were injured after a crash in Brooklyn.The officers were responding to a call in Dyker Heights Sunday night when a BMW driver failed to yield at the intersection of 8th Avenue and 65th Street.Police say their lights and sirens were activated.The crash caused the police cruiser to hit a pole, where it caught fire.Police say the 39-year-old driver ran away, but later returned to scene.That person was charged with leaving the scene of an accident and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.The two officers were treated for minor injuries at an area hospital.----------