Adams says NYPD 'took appropriate action' during violent encounter at migrant shelter

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- Mayor Eric Adams said two police officers had a confrontation with an alleged drunk man holding a child during a domestic violence incident at a city-run shelter in Queens.

The incident happened Friday night inside 148-18 Archer Ave.

The New York Times obtained video of the altercation that showed once the 1-year-old child was out of his arms, police used a stun gun, punched him and wrestled him to the floor.

The man, believed to be a migrant from Venezuela, said he was not drunk. He said that the incident started when he brought home dinner for his family and was struck by a shelter employee in the face.

However, police say the 47-year-old man, Yanny Cordero, was intoxicated and threatening staff members while holding the child.

Officials with the NYPD said they gave the man multiple warnings and commands to put the child down. That is when a 22-year-old woman, Andrea Parrar, interfered with the arrest, police said.

The child was not harmed and ACS was notified and responded.

Adams spoke out about the incident Tuesday and said the priority was to get the child out of the man's hands.

"They wanted to get that child out of that gentleman's hand, after warning them several times, asking him to turn over the child," Adams said. "Several times he refused to. He was violent, he was volatile. They had to take that necessary action. And based on our review, those officers took appropriate action."

On Tuesday, the mayor's office says the family is back together after they were reunited Monday night. They requested a new shelter and have been given a new placement in Brooklyn.

Cordero was charged with resisting arrest, acting in a manner injurious to a child, obstructing government administration and disorderly conduct fighting.

Parrar was charged with resisting arrest, obstructing government administration and disorderly conduct fighting.

