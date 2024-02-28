Mayor Adams says he supports deporting migrants who commit serious crimes

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Mayor Eric Adams appears to be standing firm on his plan to modify the city's sanctuary laws amid recent crimes allegedly committed by migrants.

Adams said on Tuesday migrants who commit serious crimes should be deported and the city should be able to communicate with federal ICE agents.

"We should not be allowing people who are repeatedly committing crimes to remain here and we cannot collaborate with ICE in the process," the mayor said during a news conference. "If you commit a felony, a violent act, we should be able to turn you over to ICE and have you deported."

The mayor's comments come in response to recent violent attacks in the city.

In late January, a group of eight migrants attacked two NYPD officers in Times Square. In early February, a 15-year-old migrant was accused of shooting a tourist and then firing at a responding officer.

A suspected Venezuelan gang reportedly robbed more than 60 women, some viciously.

In Tuesday's news conference, the mayor said that his top priority is for New Yorkers to remain safe.

"People, who like the many who are here, want to participate in the American experience should not be tarnished by the small numbers that are committing these violent acts. I think that we should make laws," the mayor said.

Existing laws prohibit the city from cooperating with the federal immigration authorities if a foreign national has been charged with a crime but not convicted.

The New York City Council has exhibited no interest in modifying the laws, which were strengthened in 2014 during the de Blasio administration, but some Republicans welcomed the mayor's remarks.

"It's a welcome change," City Councilman Joe Borelli said.

Several New Yorkers that Eyewitness News spoke to Tuesday also agreed with the mayor.

"Personally, I think the mayor is on the right page," said Diana Taylor.

"I think it's a good thing to revisit," said Isabel Harper. "If you're a violent person and committing crimes against other people and becoming a disruption to how the city works, that needs to be looked into."

The Legal Aid Society expressed alarm.

"What Mayor Eric Adams seeks would result in local law enforcement being able to transfer New Yorkers merely suspected of a crime to ICE, upending local criminal court proceedings while perpetuating family separation and dividing communities," the group said in a statement.

An estimated 150,000 migrants have poured into the city during this border crisis, costing New Yorkers more than $10 billion to care for them.

A spokesperson for the City Council responded to the debate over deportation and whether it might be academic, stating "the council has no plans to revisit the sanctuary city laws."

(ABC News contributed to this report.)

