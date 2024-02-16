Handful of suspects in Times Square assault on officers set to appear in court

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Five of the eight suspects in the Times Square attack on NYPD officers are set to be arraigned in court on Friday.

Police believe two of those suspects, 21-year-old Wilson Juarez and 19-year-old Kelvin Servita Arocha, hopped on a bus and went to the border between California and Mexico after the attack. They were located in the Bronx earlier this week.

As Juarez and Servita Arocha were taken into custody, police also arrested 17-year-old Yarwuin Madris, who was held without bail during a brief arraignment in Lower Manhattan on Wednesday afternoon.

Madris pleaded not guilty to second degree assault charge for his role in the attack. Prosecutors, who are charging Madris as an adult, say they believe he may be in his 20s. He is not set to appear in court with the five suspects on Friday.

The third suspect due in court is Darwin Gomez-Izquiel. Authorities say the 19-year-old is charged with robbery for stealing $600 worth of merchandise from Macy's in Queens this week.

He was also accused of punching the Macy's loss prevention employee who was trying to stop them. The store employee suffered minor injuries.

Gomez-Izquiel was taken into custody by federal agents at the Queens Center Mall around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday.

He was charged with robbery and petit larceny. The judge held him without bail in the ongoing Manhattan case and set $1 bail on the Queens petit larceny case.

The fourth suspect, Yohenry Brito, posted $15,000 bail. It is believed that Brito's arrest outside the shelter sparked the larger assault.

Yorman Reveron is another suspect who is set to appear in court Friday.

Police say these five are part of the group that attacked two NYPD officers on January 27. Several people can be seen kicking and punching the officers on surveillance video.

"Until every single one of these individuals are brought in and are behind bars, justice won't be served. Every minute that they're out in the streets of the city of New York, is a worry that every New Yorker has to worry about. They are a danger to everyone," PBA President Patrick Hendry said.

Of all the suspects, three will not be in court. Two of the suspects have been arraigned and charges are pending for the eighth person involved.

