Suspects in Times Square officer assault expected to appear in court Friday

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The 19-year-old suspected of attacking two police officers in Times Square last month was arraigned after allegedly shoplifting and attacking a Macy's employee in Queens.

Darwin Gomez-Izquiel was taken into custody by federal agents at the Queens Center Mall around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say he was part of a group that stole $600 worth of clothing from the department store. Gomez-Izquiel is accused of punching the Macy's loss prevention employee who was trying to stop them. The store employee suffered minor injuries.

Gomez-Izquiel was charged with robbery and petit larceny.

He had been arrested previously for his alleged role in the January 27 attack on the officers and was released without bail.

Authorities believe Gomez-Izquiel was part of the group who kicked and punched the pair of officers, an attack that was caught on their bodycams.

"Those who attack NYC police officers have zero respect for the law. This is EXACTLY what happens when our justice system fails to hold them accountable - they are emboldened to victimize other New Yorkers. He needs to be put back behind bars ... and kept there," the Police Benevolent Association said in a statement.

Earlier in the day Tuesday, a 17-year-old was arrested in the Bronx and was held without bail during a brief arraignment in Lower Manhattan on Wednesday afternoon.

Yarwuin Madris pleaded not guilty to second degree assault charge for his role in the Jan. 27 attack. Prosecutors, who are charging Madris as an adult, questioned the age he gave, saying they believe he may be in his 20s.

Madris was taken into custody in the Bronx in the company of two other suspects -- 21-year-old Wilson Juarez and 19-year-old Kelvin Servita Arocha. Authorities initially believed they were on a bus heading to the California/Mexico border after attacking the officers.

Those two are now being held by law enforcement pending their next court appearance in the officer attack.

"Yesterday the NYPD arrested another individual in the Bronx pursuant to an arrest warrant stemming from our indictment. Wilson Juarez and Kelvin Servita Arocha were in the same apartment when that arrest occurred - contrary to widespread misinformation they had fled New York City on a bus. Five of the individuals charged in this incident are currently in law enforcement custody, and our investigation with the NYPD remains ongoing," a spokesperson for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said.

The eighth person arrested in the attack was picked up at the Randalls Island migrant shelter. Ulises Bohorquez, 21, is charged with assault on a police officer.

"Until every single one of these individuals are brought in and are behind bars, justice won't be served. Every minute that they're out in the streets of the city of New York, is a worry that every New Yorker has to worry about. They are a danger to everyone," PBA President Patrick Hendry said.

Meanwhile, the only suspect held on bail for attacking the officers- 19-year-old Yohenry Brito -- was able to post his $15,000 bail Tuesday and was released. It is believed that Brito's arrest outside the shelter sparked the larger assault.

Police say the eight of the individuals inovlved in the January 27 attack will all be back in court Friday in Lower Manhattan.

