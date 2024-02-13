17-year-old suspected of attacking 2 officers in Times Square taken into custody in the Bronx

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A 17-year-old boy suspected of attacking two police officers in Times Square last month was taken into custody in the Bronx on Tuesday.

The teen was picked by federal agents in the morning.

The original attack happened on Jan. 27 when an NYPD police lieutenant and an officer were assaulted by a group of men in Times Square.

The NYPD has said as many as 14 people were involved.

Just last week, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office released police body camera footage of the attack and the moments leading up to it.

Officials release shocking police body camera video of the attack on two NYPD officers in Times Square last month.

Seven men have been indicted in the case so far.

Police are still looking for several more suspects.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.