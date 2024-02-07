1 arrested in Queens, 4 detained in Arizona in connection with attack on NYPD officers: ICE

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Another suspect has been arrested in Queens following the attack of two NYPD officers in Times Square last month.

Police picked up Carlos Durante, a 19-year-old with several prior arrests, on five active warrants. Though officials identified Durante in the video of the attack, he is not seen assaulting the officers and has not yet been charged with anything related to the attack.

This arrest comes as four suspects, who are believed to be involved in the attack, were detained in Phoenix, Arizona on Tuesday, according to ICE.

Officials say the four individuals "were believed to be fleeing the state of New York" for their suspected involvement in the attack. They were apprehended while traveling to the Phoenix Greyhound Bus Station from El Paso, Texas.

They were then transferred to the custody of ICE officials.

The NYPD is working with ICE to determine whether they are the same four men who allegedly skipped town on a bus headed toward California after being charged in the attack. If the grand jury indicts them, they will be expected to appear in court.

One of the suspects arrested in the attack was indicted by a grand jury.

N.J. Burkett has the latest.

Yohenry Brito, the man who allegedly set off the melee by resisting arrest, appeared in court on Tuesday where he was indicted for his role in the assault.

The charges against him will be unsealed when he is arraigned on the indictment at a later date.

Before the indictment, Brito appeared before the judge for about 10 minutes and a new court date was set for March 25 on his two prior misdemeanor cases.

Brito's defense attorney commented outside court, saying only that "he pleaded not guilty."

Brito is being held on Rikers Island on $15,000 bail.

Mayor Eric Adams says he believes repeat offenders should be deported, but that is not something the city has the authority to do.

"I believe if you create repeated felonies in our city, the federal government should do its job and have that individual deported from our city. There is a privilege to be here and participate in the American dream. I don't have the authority to do that. The city council would have to do that," Adams said.

The Police Benevolent Association president said Brito's indictment is a step toward justice.

"This is just one small step towards justice for our injured brothers," PBA President Patrick Hendry said. "It might never have happened without the outcry from New Yorkers who are fed up with a justice system that keeps failing to protect both police officers and the public. Too many of the participants in this vicious attack are still roaming free. We are once again urging all New Yorkers: keep speaking up until they are all behind bars where they belong."

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg continues to defend his office's decision to release five of the six suspects in the attack without bail.

In light of the attack, some local lawmakers gathered Monday to call for New York City to once again start cooperating with federal immigration officials. Adams said the law in place that limits the cooperation between the two doesn't impact the work ICE does.

"ICE can execute warrants. ICE can have a role here. No one is stopping ICE from doing their job. They have a job to do when you deal with dangerous people such as that. I cannot use city resources based on existing law. I think that's a question that should be presented to the council," Adams said.

A council spokesperson says the laws limiting cooperation with ICE exist, "to ensure immigrant communities aren't deterred from seeking help or reporting crime to city officials out of fear of deportation."

Meanwhile, a statement from New York Immigration Coalition says they trust Bragg and are calling on NYPD to "release the full bodycam footage of the incident to reduce rampant speculation that is fueling anti-immigrant rhetoric."

Authorities continue to search for several others involved in the attack against the two officers. They say 14 people were involved.

ALSO READ | Exclusive: NYPD cracks down on illegal scooters amid investigation into officers attacked

Josh Einiger has the exclusive report.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.