Grand jury to hear case against 1 of 6 migrants arrested in assault of 2 NYPD officers

Janice Yu has the latest on the Manhattan DA's case against the man accused in the assault.

Janice Yu has the latest on the Manhattan DA's case against the man accused in the assault.

Janice Yu has the latest on the Manhattan DA's case against the man accused in the assault.

Janice Yu has the latest on the Manhattan DA's case against the man accused in the assault.

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The investigation into the assault of two NYPD officers in Times Square is moving forward.

Tuesday, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is expected to present evidence in the case to a grand jury.

The grand jury hearing comes as District Attorney Bragg continues to defend his office's decision to release five of the six suspects without bail.

He's expected to start the hearing Tuesday by presenting against Yohenry Brito, the man police were initially trying to arrest when the attack happened.

He's being held on Rikers Island on $15,000 bail.

The whereabouts of four of the other men charged continues to be a mystery.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is trying to track down the men who are believed to have boarded a bus to a border city in California.

Though they were released without bail, they will have to come back once they are indicted by a grand jury.

in light of the attack, some local law makers gathered Monday to call for New York City to once again start cooperating with federal immigration officials.

Adams said the law in place that limits the cooperation between the two, doesn't impact the work ICE does.

"ICE can execute warrants. ICE can have a role here. No one is stopping ICE from doing their job. They have a job to do when you deal with dangerous people such as that. I cannot use city resources based on existing law. I think that's a question that should be presented to the council," Adams said.

A council spokesperson says the laws limiting cooperation with ICE exist, "to ensure immigrant communities aren't deterred from seeking help or reporting crime to city officials out of fear of deportation..."

Authorities continue to search for several others involved in the attack against the two officers. They say 14 people were involved.

ALSO READ | Exclusive: NYPD cracks down on illegal scooters amid investigation into officers attacked

Josh Einiger has the exclusive report.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.