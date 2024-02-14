Teen suspected in attack on 2 NYPD officers in Times Square arrested for shoplifting

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A 17-year-old suspected of attacking two police officers in Times Square last month was arrested again after allegedly shoplifting and attacking a loss prevention employee of Macy's in Queens.

The teen was taken into custody by federal agents. He was arrested at the Queens Center Mall and charged with assault around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday. He's now due back in court on Wednesday.

Surveillance video shows the three suspects they are still looking for, two men and a woman.

Police say around 5:30 p.m. the group stole $600 worth of clothing from the department store and punched a Macy's loss prevention employee who was trying to stop them.

The store employee suffered minor injuries.

With them was 19-year-old Darwin Gomez-Izquiel. He was arrested and charged.

He had been arrested prior for his alleged role in the January 27 attack on the officers.

Gomez-Izquiel was allegedly part of the group of seven who kicked and punched the pair of officers, an attack that was caught on their bodycam.

Earlier in the day Tuesday, two men also allegedly involved in the attack against the officers were located in the Bronx and are being detained.

Police believed these two were on a bus heading to the California/Mexico border, but instead were found locally Tuesday morning.

