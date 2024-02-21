Exclusive: Mayor Eric Adams announces New York City is slashing aid to migrants

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In an exclusive interview with Eyewitness News, Mayor Eric Adams announced Wednesday morning that the he is cutting city spending to asylum seekers.

The administration is slashing an additional 10% in asylum seeker spending-bringing the total reduction in spending on migrants to 30% -- after a 20% reduction in spending already announced during the Preliminary Budget.

The cuts will go into effect in the coming weeks.

Adams said he is determined to prevent the influx of migrants from upending city services for New York City residents and businesses.

