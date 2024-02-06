Migrants arrested in string of cellphone robberies are part of 14-person gang: NYPD

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Police have arrested a handful of migrants they believe are connected to a string of citywide cellphone robberies.

The NYPD is now looking for seven more migrants who identify with a 14-member gang.

Officers raided a suspected safe house in the Bronx early Monday morning. The suspects are migrants from Venezuela.

"In recent months a wave of migrant crime has washed over our city, but by no means are the individuals committing these crimes representing the vast number of people coming to New York to build a better life," NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban said.

The string of 62 thefts of phones stolen from women on the street and in the subway system has been linked to a mastermind overseeing the spree from his Bronx apartment, the NYPD said on Monday.

Officials say the suspects have already cleared hundreds of thousands of dollars from victims' bank accounts, as well.

Victor Parra, who is still being sought, ran a sophisticated criminal enterprise of migrants predominantly living in the city's system, according to police. Parra entered the country from Venezuela last year and appeared before a judge last December on a grand larceny charge.

"They use social media platforms to organize and coordinate their thefts. This is how they operate. The leader of the crew, identified as Victor Parra, will blast out a message via WhatsApp that he's looking for phones," Chief of Detectives Joe Kenny said.

Video released by the NYPD shows a 52-year-old woman being violently dragged by thieves on a scooter after being mugged of her bag, phone, credit cards, keys, glasses, $60 cash and her ID. It happened last month in the Sheepshead Bay section of Brooklyn.

To carry out their crimes, the suspects would ride up behind their victims, mostly women walking alone on the sidewalk, and grab their phones or purses before making their getaway.

A scooter operator would make $100 and a phone snatcher $300 to $600.

The phones were then taken to Parra's apartment, where his 'tech guy' hacked into the stolen phones, accessing the victims' financial and banking apps for fraudulent purchases in the U.S. or Central America.

The phones were allegedly sent to Colombia, where they were wiped clean.

Police recovered 22 stolen phones as well as victim's identification from Parra's home during a search on Monday.

Five individuals were taken into custody on Monday.

The following individuals have been identified and charged:

- 20-year-old Cleyber Andrade is charged with 25 counts of grand larceny.

- 23-year-old Juan Uzcatgui is charged with 23 counts of grand larceny.

- 24-year-old Roxanna Sahos is charged with tampering with evidence.

- 20-year-old Alexander Dayker is charged with criminal possession of stolen property.

In all, seven of the 14 members of this crew have been arrested and charged with multiple counts of grand larceny.

"They're essentially ghost criminals. No criminal history. Not photos. No cell phone. No social media. Sometimes we're even unclear on name or a date of birth. And on top of that these operations are extremely sophisticated." Caban said.

"If they're found guilty and they do their time they should be deported. You should not be allowed to walk the streets of New York," Mayor Eric Adams added.

The string started in November 2023 on the Upper East Side and the most recent incident was in Chinatown on Sunday night.

The thefts occurred in every borough except Staten Island. Nearly 56% of them were in Manhattan.

The news comes as criticism grows against Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg after just one of several migrants believed to have attacked two police officers in Times Square was put behind bars. Four others were released without bail.

