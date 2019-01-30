NYPD: Retired correction officer shoots car thief in the face in Queens

LAURELTON, Queens (WABC) --
A retired New York City correction officer shot a man breaking into his car in Queens Wednesday, according to police.

Police say they received a 911 call for shots fired around 1:15 p.m. at 227th street and 138th Avenue in Laurelton.

Responding officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to Jamaica Hospital in critical condition.

Authorities say the retired officer observed two men breaking into his car and attempted to stop them.

One of the suspects reportedly struck him in the face with a firearm, at which point authorities say the officer opened fire and shot the man in the face.

The second suspect fled the scene, and authorities are searching for him.

The retired officer was also taken to Jamaica Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

