NYPD search for Times Square shooter who injured 3, including 4-year-old girl

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The NYPD continues to look for the suspect who shot three people, including a 4-year-old girl, after an argument in Times Square.The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. on Saturday when investigators said two to four men standing at 44th Street and 7th Avenue started arguing. At least one pulled a gun and started shooting at the others.The bullets missed, and instead struck the three victims, including the child who was toy shopping with her parents.Police have reopened the streets, but now there are some big questions about safety in what was the safest big city in America. The three victims are recovering at Bellevue Hospital Sunday morning.The youngest, a 4-year-old girl from Brooklyn, was shot in leg. Police picked up the little girl and were running to get her to an ambulance. She underwent surgery and is expected to be okay.Another 23-year-old female tourist from Rhode Island was shot in the thigh and a 43-year-old woman from New Jersey was shot in the foot.New York has some of the most stringent gun laws in the country, but Police Commissioner Dermot Shea says more is neededAuthorities were not able to recover a gun, but did find three shell casings at the scene.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------