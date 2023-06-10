Police made two arrests after a double shooting in Queens that occurred last month in St. Albans.

Two arrests made in fatal Queens shooting that stemmed from cooking argument

ST. ALBANS, Queens (WABC) -- Police have arrested a second person in connection to last month's deadly double shooting in Queens that stemmed from an argument over cooking.

Quaneisha Wilkins, 45, was charged with murder and attempted murder over the incident that left one dead, and another injured.

On May 27, two people were shot numerous times inside a residence in St. Albans -- the suspect was their own uncle, police believe. Chevaughn Millings, 25, was pronounced dead. A 20-year-old woman who was shot survived.

There's no word on how Wilkins is connected to the shooting, but the uncle accused of killing Millings, Durran Morgan, was arrested on June 4.

Morgan was charged with murder, attempted murder, assault, and criminal possession of a loaded firearm.

