NYU Langone performs jaw surgery to help baby with cleft palate breathe easier

NYU Langone and a family are celebrating after another successful surgery to repair a baby's cleft palate.

MINEOLA, Long Island (WABC) -- A baby is breathing easier after having surgery to fix her jaw at NYU Langone Hospital Long Island.

Baby Kennedee was diagnosed with a cleft palate after her premature birth.

Her jaw was so tiny it caused her tongue to get stuck in her airways.

Doctors surgically fractured her jaw and made it bigger.

This allowed her to eat and breathe without difficulty.

Doctors also installed a device that told her bone how to grow.

It was removed two months later, which was followed by a third surgery to repair her cleft palate.

Kennedee is set to have another procedure that is expected to finally close the cleft of her hard and soft palates.

