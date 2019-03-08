School bus with 18 kids on board crashes into pole, cemetery fence in New Jersey

BOONTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- An occupied school bus crashed into a utility pole and a wrought iron fence in front of a New Jersey church cemetery Friday afternoon, sending at least six children to the hospital.It happened in front of the Rockaway United Methodist Church Cemetery on Valley Road in Booton.The bus, the only vehicle involved, was carrying students from the Rockaway Valley School.Residents believe the female bus driver suffered a medical episode, perhaps a heart attack, but further details were not available.Authorities say there were 18 children on the bus, but they were not seriously injured. A teacher or aide on the bus was able to guide the students out of the emergency door at the back of the bus.Another bus brought them back to their school, believed to the Rockaway Valley School, but at least six went to the hospital to be checked out. A seventh student was treated at the scene.The bus driver, who authorities said was found slumped on the bus floor by the wheel, was being treated for the medical condition.Her condition was unknown.The cause of the crash is under investigation.----------