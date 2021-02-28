Off-duty FDNY firefighter killed in snowmobile accident at Lake George

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10376154" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A 23-year-old Brooklyn man isn't facing hate crime charges after all after he allegedly stabbed an Asian man in the back because he told police he "didn't like the way he looked at

LAKE GEORGE, New York (WABC) -- A snowmobile accident in New York left an off-duty FDNY firefighter dead.Carmine Barresi from the Bronx was killed in the accident at Lake George.Officials say his snowmobile struck a boat dock that sent him into the water and under the ice.FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro issued a statement calling the accident a terrible loss for the department, saying Barresi was a member of Engine Company 64.----------