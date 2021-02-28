Off-duty FDNY firefighter killed in snowmobile accident at Lake George

Carmine Barresi from the Bronx was killed in the accident at Lake George.
Officials say his snowmobile struck a boat dock that sent him into the water and under the ice.
FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro issued a statement calling the accident a terrible loss for the department, saying Barresi was a member of Engine Company 64.
