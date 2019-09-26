NYPD police officer fired shot after husband tried to stab her in Queens home: Police

LINDENWOOD, Queens (WABC) -- Authorities say an NYPD officer fired a shot after her husband attacked her with a knife during a fight in their Lindenwood home on Thursday.Officer Johanna Eskerete, 43, allegedly fired a single shot after her husband tried to attack her with a knife in what is reported to be a domestic dispute, police say.Her 31-year-old husband fled their home after the shot was fired. Police say the husband was found in Queens and taken into custody shortly after.No one was reported to be injured.Eskerete, a Brooklyn officer, was off-duty at the time of the incident.Police say she fired the shot out of self-defense and is currently being interviewed about the incident.----------