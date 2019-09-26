NYPD police officer fired shot after husband tried to stab her in Queens home: Police

LINDENWOOD, Queens (WABC) -- Authorities say an NYPD officer fired a shot after her husband attacked her with a knife during a fight in their Lindenwood home on Thursday.
Officer Johanna Eskerete, 43, allegedly fired a single shot after her husband tried to attack her with a knife in what is reported to be a domestic dispute, police say.
Her 31-year-old husband fled their home after the shot was fired. Police say the husband was found in Queens and taken into custody shortly after.
No one was reported to be injured.
Eskerete, a Brooklyn officer, was off-duty at the time of the incident.
Police say she fired the shot out of self-defense and is currently being interviewed about the incident.
