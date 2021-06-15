Off-duty NYPD officer stabbed in head with scissors in NYC subway station

Authorities say the 29-year old was stabbed by a suspect who said, "What are you looking at?" just after noon.
Although injured, the officer managed to follow the suspect to the platform.
He watched the suspect get on northbound uptown Q subway train and then had the train held for other officers to respond.
TOP NEWS | New York lifts COVID restrictions across commercial, social settings
The 42-year-old suspect, Benjamin Mazyck, was taken into custody. He is charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon.
Authorities say he is a transit recidivist, last arrested for grand larceny on May 14, 2020.
The attack was near the turnstile, and police were reviewing surveillance footage.
The officer, who is assigned to Transit District 4, was taken to the Lenox Hill Healthplex to be checked out.
He had just left work and was headed home for the day.
A broken pair of scissors were recovered at the scene.
ALSO READ | How 18-year-old flipped script on dad who dumped 80,000 pennies as 'last child support payment'
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip