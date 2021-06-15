coronavirus new york

New York lifts COVID restrictions across commercial, social settings

Coronavirus Update for New York
Fireworks to celebrate NY hitting 70% milestone

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo announced New York state-mandated COVID restrictions on commercial and social settings will be lifted effective immediately -- and to celebrate, there will be fireworks across the state Tuesday night.

"We have hit 70% vaccination," a triumphant Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday, meaning the state can "now return to life as we know it."

Any federal guidelines involving schools and mass transit remain.

During remarks at One World Trade Center, in front of an obliging audience, Cuomo recalled darker days of frequent death and overwhelming caseload.

"What New York has done is extraordinary," the governor said.

He noted nurse Sandra Lindsey at Northwell Health on Long Island was the first American to get a shot of authorized COVID-19 vaccine six months ago.

"Congratulations to New Yorkers because they're the ones who did it," Cuomo said. "We're no longer in our homes disinfecting everything we can see."

New York state has crossed the 70% threshold for COVID-19 vaccinations.

The fireworks set for Tuesday night at 9:15 p.m. are also meant to be a salute to essential workers.

The following are locations where residents will be able to catch the show:
- New York Harbor
- Jones Beach
- Nyack
- Binghamton
- Utica
- Albany
- Lake Placid
- Syracuse
- Rochester
- Niagara Falls

The Village of Nyack posted that a fireworks show will be held in Memorial Park at 9 p.m., part of the celebration marking the end of COVID restrictions.

Sections of the park will be closed starting at 1 p.m. to allow for the fireworks to be set up, including the skate park, basketball court, foot bridge, viewing platform, and gazebo area.

The playground and splash pad and upper field will remain accessible.

Cuomo had promised to do away with virtually all restrictions once the state hit that 70% milestone.

The remaining restrictions include indoor capacity limits, social distancing, and health screenings in offices, restaurants, theaters and fitness centers.

All of those will now be optional, but masks will still be required in some larger venues, on public transportation, and in hospitals and schools.

"It doesn't mean when we hit 70% it's over," Cuomo said Monday. "It means it's working. It means we're doing well, but it also means keep going. And that's what the celebration is going to be. It's not the finish line at 70, but we're coming around the last turn on the track."

