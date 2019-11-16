Off-duty police officer killed in crash on the FDR Drive

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Authorities say an off-duty police officer was killed and two other people were injured when their car crashed on the FDR Drive Saturday morning.
It happened around 3 a.m. on the southbound FDR near 23rd Street.
Police say the driver of a black Lexus sedan lost control, and the vehicle slammed into a divider and overturned.
The driver, a 25-year-old officer, was pronounced dead at Bellevue Hospital. A 25-year-old male passenger was ejected from the car and critically injured.
A 25-year-old female passenger suffered serious leg injuries.
Police shut down the FDR in both directions following the accident but all lanes have since reopened.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
