Off-duty police officer killed in crash on the FDR Drive

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Authorities say an off-duty police officer was killed and two other people were injured when their car crashed on the FDR Drive Saturday morning.It happened around 3 a.m. on the southbound FDR near 23rd Street.Police say the driver of a black Lexus sedan lost control, and the vehicle slammed into a divider and overturned.The driver, a 25-year-old officer, was pronounced dead at Bellevue Hospital. A 25-year-old male passenger was ejected from the car and critically injured.A 25-year-old female passenger suffered serious leg injuries.Police shut down the FDR in both directions following the accident but all lanes have since reopened.The cause of the crash is under investigation.----------