Off-duty police officer killed in crash on the FDR Drive

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Authorities say an off-duty police officer was killed and two other people were injured when their car crashed on the FDR Drive Saturday morning.

It happened around 3 a.m. on the southbound FDR near 23rd Street.

Police say the driver of a black Lexus sedan lost control, and the vehicle slammed into a divider and overturned.

The driver, a 25-year-old officer, was pronounced dead at Bellevue Hospital. A 25-year-old male passenger was ejected from the car and critically injured.

A 25-year-old female passenger suffered serious leg injuries.

Police shut down the FDR in both directions following the accident but all lanes have since reopened.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
manhattannew york cityaccidentcrash
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Young woman fatally stabbed on Queens sidewalk: Police
Man, boy shot at high school football game in New Jersey
AccuWeather: Big chill is back for the weekend
Baby bitten, falls down stairs at unlicensed day care, mom says
Doctors warn about dangers and spread of eyelash lice
Mother of boy who died falling out window donates son's organs
NYPD officers locate possibly suicidal mother trying to buy gun
Show More
Teen injured in hit and run in Teaneck, New Jersey
NFL Brawl: Browns' Garrett suspended indefinitely after helmet hit
Ousted ambassador to Ukraine testifies in impeachment hearing
Saugus High shooting: Coroner IDs 2 teens killed by classmate
Suspect dies day after school shooting in Santa Clarita, California
More TOP STORIES News